VIDEO: Vehicle fire, multiple crashes on I-10 in Hancock County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) -

Traffic is moving again on Interstate 10 after a truck pulling a trailer full of ammunition caught fire early Thursday morning in Hancock County. It happened at 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 16, just east of the Diamondhead exit. 

