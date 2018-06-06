Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

Yesterday's rain-maker moves east, and our weather pattern looks drier and calm; however, we can't rule a stray storm through Friday due to daytime heating pop-up storms. Weekend: hot and humid, rain chances low for Saturday, increasing to medium for Sunday through Tuesday.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.