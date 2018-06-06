Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

Yesterday's rain-maker moves east, and our weather pattern looks drier and calm; however, we can't rule a stray storm through Friday due to daytime heating pop-up storms. Weekend: hot and humid, rain chances low for Saturday, increasing to medium for Sunday through Tuesday. 

Powered by Frankly