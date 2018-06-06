Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast

It has been warmer and sunnier today. Highs rose into the mid and upper 80s which is average for this time of year. We are going to stick with the heat and rising humidity through the rest of the work week. Each afternoon will be partly cloudy with the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.
 

Powered by Frankly