2018 Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame: Gary Holliman of the 1974-75 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

2018 Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame: Gary Holliman of the 1974-75 Undefeated Gulfport Commodores

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gary Holliman was a key member of the 1974-75 Gulfport Commodores basketball team that ran off an undefeated 40-0 that led to a State Championship.  The team was known as the Big Blue Machine.  Hollimon will be one of 14 new members inducted into the 2018 Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame beginning 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lyman Community Center.

