2018 Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame: Gary Holliman of the 1974-75 Undefeated Gulfport Commodores

Gary Holliman was a key member of the 1974-75 Gulfport Commodores basketball team that ran off an undefeated 40-0 that led to a State Championship. The team was known as the Big Blue Machine. Hollimon will be one of 14 new members inducted into the 2018 Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame beginning 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lyman Community Center.