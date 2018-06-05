Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

Thanks to the showers and storms we had today, much of the area remained cooler with temperatures leveling off into the 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. For tonight we will have our rain chances start to slim and temperatures will fall to the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.