Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

Thanks to the showers and storms we had today, much of the area remained cooler with temperatures leveling off into the 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. For tonight we will have our rain chances start to slim and temperatures will fall to the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Powered by Frankly