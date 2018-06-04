Gulfport AD Bryan Caldwell to be inducted into the Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday

The 2018 Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame will induct 14 new members on Saturday beginning 6 p.m. at the Lyman Community Center. Bryan Caldwell coached basketball at both Harrison Central and Gulfport High before being named Director of Athletics at Gulfport High in 2013 and he's one of the new inductees.
