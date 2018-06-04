Loved ones remember teen killed in crash as "big and fun" - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Loved ones remember teen killed in crash as "big and fun"

It's been a tough weekend and a tough day for the family and friends of Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon. The two 17-year-old Pascagoula High School students were killed this weekend in a car accident. Today, Broadus was memorialized at Arlington Baptist Church.

Powered by Frankly