Loved ones remember teen killed in crash as "big and fun"

It's been a tough weekend and a tough day for the family and friends of Blayze Broadus and Jonathan McCommon. The two 17-year-old Pascagoula High School students were killed this weekend in a car accident. Today, Broadus was memorialized at Arlington Baptist Church.
