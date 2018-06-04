WLOX Editorial: Use your power, vote election day - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Use your power, vote election day

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Delbert Hosemann is expecting low voter turnout for the June 5 primaries for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. We have 1.8 million registered voters in Mississippi. However, if he is right, the vast majority of those who can vote will not vote.

