Andrew's Sunday First Alert Forecast

It has been another hot day across South Mississippi with just a few showers during the early part of the afternoon. As we move into the end of the afternoon and into the early part of the evening we will have the chance for more showers and thunderstorms, but not all will see rain. After 9 PM our rain chances will go down and we will be left with a partly cloudy sky overhead as temperatures fall to the 70s.
