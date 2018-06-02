Andrew's Saturday First Alert Forecast

It was another hot day across South Mississippi as temperatures rose into the 90s across the area under a partly cloudy sky with a few spotty showers and storms. For tonight we will have a slight chance for rain with temperatures falling to the upper 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
