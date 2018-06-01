Harrison County K-9 Diablo corrals the criminal

Thursday’s manhunt in north Harrison County became successful for the Sheriff's Department when one of the county's K-9 units captured the escaped inmate. Diablo was able to track the inmate from the site of his work detail, into the woods, and help bring him in.
