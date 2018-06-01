West Gulfport Civic Club cleanup helps seniors, teaches youth - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

West Gulfport Civic Club cleanup helps seniors, teaches youth


    A simple project in Gaston Point will likely get a lot bigger soon.
    But that's OK with the West Gulfport Civic Club.
    In fact, members are finding that their cleanup project for senior citizens could be headed to something much more.
    Mike Lacy has the story.

Powered by Frankly