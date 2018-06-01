Bellydance and belly up with Crooked Letter Brewing Company

Join Lisa Vega for an open bellydance drill class suitable for all levels! After class, belly up to the bar and you'll get one beer, wine, or well drink on Vega Bellydance! Class will be limited to 20 students. Crooked Letter has been brewing award winning beer since 2012 in Ocean Springs, MS.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.