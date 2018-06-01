Home of the coast's nerdiest nightlife: The Wayward Kraken

The Wayward Kraken is a Bar and Gastropub in the heart of Vieux Marche in Biloxi, MS. We cater to every range of nerd, geek, and fan. We cater to every kind of fan, geek, and nerd by hosting tabletop game tournaments from the War Room and serving up merriment in our Great Hall.
