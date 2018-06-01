Singer/Songwriter Sean Gasaway

Sean Gasaway is an award winning singer/songwriter, music publisher, record executive, and record producer. Sean was born on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and now resides in Nashville, TN. Sean has been in the music business for over 25 years writing, performing, producing, and touring with bands including 3 Doors Down, Cowboy Troy, Mickie James, The Ying Yang Twins, Deborah Allen, Kat Perkins, Jason Mitchell, and Marianne Allison to name a few.