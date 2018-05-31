WLOX Editorial: Funding needed for road improvements

Bumpy roads are always a point of contention for drivers. Far too many roads need fixing, with never enough dollars to go around. Harrison County is now spending a hundred thousand dollars to assess the deterioration of all of its 800 miles of roads and then come up with a maintenance plan.
