WLOX Editorial: Funding needed for road improvements - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Funding needed for road improvements

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Bumpy roads are always a point of contention for drivers. Far too many roads need fixing, with never enough dollars to go around. Harrison County is now spending a hundred thousand dollars to assess the deterioration of all of its 800 miles of roads and then come up with a maintenance plan.

