Biloxi Shuckers honored a special high school baseball team Vanc - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers honored a special high school baseball team Vancleave on Tuesday

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The Biloxi Shuckers took the time before Tuesday's game to recognize the special season that the Vancleave Bulldogs enjoyed by claiming the 4A State Championship.  The Bulldogs won 27 of their last 29 games and won 18 straight that led to a sweep of New Hope in the state finals.

Powered by Frankly