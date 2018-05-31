Biloxi Shuckers honored a special high school baseball team Vancleave on Tuesday

The Biloxi Shuckers took the time before Tuesday's game to recognize the special season that the Vancleave Bulldogs enjoyed by claiming the 4A State Championship. The Bulldogs won 27 of their last 29 games and won 18 straight that led to a sweep of New Hope in the state finals.
