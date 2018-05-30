RAW VIDEO: Pascagoula Police track stolen car, arrest 2 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

RAW VIDEO: Pascagoula Police track stolen car, arrest 2

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

A WLOX viewer captured video of the moment Pascagoula Police descended on a stolen Mercedes at the corner of Chicot Street and Hwy 90 Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe the men stole the keys for this car and two other vehicles from the Planet Fitness in Ocean Springs. 

Powered by Frankly