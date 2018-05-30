RAW VIDEO: Pascagoula Police track stolen car, arrest 2

A WLOX viewer captured video of the moment Pascagoula Police descended on a stolen Mercedes at the corner of Chicot Street and Hwy 90 Wednesday afternoon. Investigators believe the men stole the keys for this car and two other vehicles from the Planet Fitness in Ocean Springs.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.