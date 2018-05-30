Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wednesday, Alberto will be pulling NNW. We could see a rain band set up in South MS. As Alberto and its remnants continue moving inland to the north, we will see rain chances diminish. The rest of this week will be hot and humid, typical southern summer. Highs will be in the 90s and heat index in the upper 90s each day.

