Mississippi Braves pounded the Biloxi Shuckers 11-1 Tuesday night at MGM Park

Mississippi Braves pounded the Biloxi Shuckers 11-1 Tuesday nigh - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) -

It was not a good night for Biloxi Shuckers starting pitcher Thomas Jankins.  He gave up 8 runs on 8 hits in 3 2/3 innings and the visiting Mississippi Braves beat Biloxi 11-1.  Braves pitcher Kyle Wright tossed a three hitter and gave up one run in posting the win.

