Mississippi Braves pounded the Biloxi Shuckers 11-1 Tuesday night at MGM Park

It was not a good night for Biloxi Shuckers starting pitcher Thomas Jankins. He gave up 8 runs on 8 hits in 3 2/3 innings and the visiting Mississippi Braves beat Biloxi 11-1. Braves pitcher Kyle Wright tossed a three hitter and gave up one run in posting the win.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.