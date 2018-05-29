RAW VIDEO: May flies cover Slidell gas pumps (Credit: Heather Al - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

RAW VIDEO: May flies cover Slidell gas pumps (Credit: Heather Alas)

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
SLIDELL, LA (WLOX) -

Biloxi-native Heather Alas shared with WLOX her video of a Slidell gas station's gas pumps covered with may flies Monday night. Her daughter, Gabby, is heard in the background showing both fascination and disgust at the sight. I think she speaks for all of us!

