RAW VIDEO: May flies cover Slidell gas pumps (Credit: Heather Alas)

Biloxi-native Heather Alas shared with WLOX her video of a Slidell gas station's gas pumps covered with may flies Monday night. Her daughter, Gabby, is heard in the background showing both fascination and disgust at the sight. I think she speaks for all of us!
