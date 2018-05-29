Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

No major impacts are expected in South Mississippi from Alberto, but we could see a few showers and storms from the system through Wednesday as the storm moves well off to our northwest leaving a trail of showers and storms behind it. The rain chances stay moderate through Wednesday, so you are not guaranteed to see rain each day. Temperatures will be in the 70s for lows and 80s to 90s for highs. 

