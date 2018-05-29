Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

No major impacts are expected in South Mississippi from Alberto, but we could see a few showers and storms from the system through Wednesday as the storm moves well off to our northwest leaving a trail of showers and storms behind it. The rain chances stay moderate through Wednesday, so you are not guaranteed to see rain each day. Temperatures will be in the 70s for lows and 80s to 90s for highs.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.