Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

For today we stayed warm and humid as temperatures rose to the 80s and 90s with a few showers to cool off some spots. For tonight we will continue to have a slight chance for rain with a partly cloudy sky overhead as temperatures fall to the 70s. Our chance for rain today came from Subtropical Storm Alberto, which made landfall this afternoon along the Florida Panhandle.

