Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

It will be another warm day across South Mississippi with a bit more cloud cover than what we saw over the weekend. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mostly cloudy sky with the possibility for scattered showers and breezy conditions. For tonight we will continue to have a chance for rain with temperatures falling to the 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

