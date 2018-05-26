Gulfport artist tapped to paint Kentucky Derby winner

A Gulfport artist was tapped to paint Justify, the winner of the 144th Kentucky Derby earlier this month.
A company approached Sherry Smith asking her to paint a picture of Justify.
That painting has been turned into prints and pins and is now sold online.
Smith who considers herself still a very green artist, says being asked was a huge honor.
Christina Garcia has the story.
