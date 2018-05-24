Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 6 PM First Alert Forecast

Invest 90-L is still over the Yucatan. There is a 70% chance for development over the next two days. We will have a better idea of what the system will do once it pulls away from land. We'll still see hit and miss showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. 

Powered by Frankly