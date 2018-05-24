1 PM NHC Update: 90% Chance for tropical development in Gulf - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

1 PM NHC Update: 90% Chance for tropical development in Gulf

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track invest 90L. The exact track of this area of low pressure will ultimately determine who sees the greatest impacts. The main concern will be the potential for flooding rains. Everyone from New Orleans to the Big Bend of Florida needs to pay attention to the changing forecast.

Powered by Frankly