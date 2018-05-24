WLOX Editorial: Give yourself some extra travel time

If you thought the roads were crowded last year for the Memorial Holiday, you were right. Thirty-five million travelers hit the highways. If you'll be on the roads this weekend, make room. Even more cars, an additional one and a half million will hit the road this year, according to AAA.
