Andrew's Wednesday First Alert Forecast

It was has been a wet day for some already in South Mississippi as we've had pop-up showers and storms this morning. For this afternoon we can expect more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not all will see rain today, and those who don't see rain will have temperatures level off in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. Tonight, our rain chances will slim with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling to the 70s.