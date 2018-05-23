Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

Tonight, our rain chances will slim with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling to the 70s. For Wednesday we will have another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will stay more moderate to high throughout the rest of the week as we have scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. By the weekend we will be watching for the possibility of a tropical system to develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

Powered by Frankly