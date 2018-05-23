South Mississippi All-Star Basketball Showcase games to raise money for Coach Bell

The South Mississippi All-Star Showcase games tip off on Thursday at St. Martin High School. The Underclassmen girls game is set for 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m. The Senior girls game tips off 6 p.m. Friday. The Senior boys game is slated to begin 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Martin boys head coach Charlie Pavlus is hoping to raise a $1,000 and donate that money to St. Martin girls basketball coach Gina Bell. She's fighting a battle with cancer.