South Mississippi All-Star Basketball Showcase games to raise money for Coach Bell

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

The South Mississippi All-Star Showcase games tip off on Thursday at St. Martin High School.  The Underclassmen girls game is set for 6 p.m. followed by the boys game at 7:30 p.m.  The Senior girls game tips off 6 p.m. Friday.  The Senior boys game is slated to begin 7:30 p.m. Friday.  St. Martin boys head coach Charlie Pavlus is hoping to raise a $1,000 and donate that money to St. Martin girls basketball coach Gina Bell.  She's fighting a battle with cancer.

