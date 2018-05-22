Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

We saw a few showers and storms today across South Mississippi, but not everyone saw rain as temperatures rose into the 80s and 90s. Tonight, our rain chances will slim with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling to the 70s.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.