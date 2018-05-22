Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It was a warm and muggy start to our day and as we move into this afternoon we will continue to stay that way with temperatures rising into the 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, our rain chances will slim with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling to the 70s.
