Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It was a warm and muggy start to our day and as we move into this afternoon we will continue to stay that way with temperatures rising into the 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, our rain chances will slim with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling to the 70s.

Powered by Frankly