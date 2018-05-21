WLOX Editorial: Now is the time to prepare - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Now is the time to prepare

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Mississippi Emergency Management hits the nail on the head in reference to the 2018 Hurricane season. "It only takes one." Each year we watch the tropics and for the most part, South Mississippi remained untouched over the past several years. Even when Hurricane Nate hit us last year, the damage was minimal and there were no deaths in Mississippi related to the storm.

Powered by Frankly