Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Andrew's Monday First Alert Forecast

It has already been a wet day for parts of South Mississippi as we had scattered showers and storms this morning. As we move into this afternoon we will see more showers and thunderstorms develop with temperatures rising into the 80s to 90s under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. For tonight we will have our rain chances slim with temperatures falling to the 70s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

