Annual Elks Lodge crawfish boil draws dozens

Annual Elks Lodge crawfish boil draws dozens

Dozens turned out for the Elks Lodge post 606 annual crawfish boil on Sunday. They cooked, they ate, they laughed during the day of all you can eat crawfish. There were 1,200 pounds of it, and all proceeds went to Elks charities.

