Annual Elks Lodge crawfish boil draws dozens

Dozens turned out for the Elks Lodge post 606 annual crawfish boil on Sunday. They cooked, they ate, they laughed during the day of all you can eat crawfish. There were 1,200 pounds of it, and all proceeds went to Elks charities.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.