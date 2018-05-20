Andrew's Sunday First Alert Forecast

It has been another hot day in South Mississippi as temperatures rose into the 80s to 90s across the area under mostly clear to partly cloudy sky, but some spots were lucky enough to see a shower that cooled them off. For tonight we will have a slight chance for rain with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky overhead and the possibility for a few coastal showers around sunrise for Monday.
