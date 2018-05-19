Andrew's Sunday First Alert Forecast

We didn't see as much rain across South Mississippi today as what we saw yesterday and that will continue into tonight with only a slight chance for a few showers under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will fall to the 70s with muggy conditions.
