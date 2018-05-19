Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We will continue to be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. When we see a shower, it should be short-lived, so it will be steamy after it passes. We will likely start out warm and muggy with sunshine, though we can’t rule out a tropical morning shower. But our highest chance for rain and thunderstorms will be with hit and miss thunderstorms developing in the afternoon hours.
