Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast

We will continue to be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. When we see a shower, it should be short-lived, so it will be steamy after it passes. We will likely start out warm and muggy with sunshine, though we can’t rule out a tropical morning shower. But our highest chance for rain and thunderstorms will be with hit and miss thunderstorms developing in the afternoon hours.
 

Powered by Frankly