Vancleave wins first-ever 4A State baseball championship with 3-0 win over New Hope

Vancleave wins first-ever 4A State baseball championship with 3-0 win over New Hope

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
PEARL, MS (WLOX) -

Senior pitcher Hayden Robb tossed a 3-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to help lead Vancleave past New Hope 3-0 Friday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl.  The Bulldogs ended the season with 18 consecutive victories.  What a job done by first-year head coach Daniel Best, the former Southern Miss pitcher.

