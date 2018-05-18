Vancleave wins first-ever 4A State baseball championship with 3-0 win over New Hope

Senior pitcher Hayden Robb tossed a 3-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to help lead Vancleave past New Hope 3-0 Friday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The Bulldogs ended the season with 18 consecutive victories. What a job done by first-year head coach Daniel Best, the former Southern Miss pitcher.
