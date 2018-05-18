South Mississippi All-Star Baseball Classic games set for Monday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi All-Star Baseball Classic games set for Monday & Wednesday at West Harrison

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The South Mississippi All-Star Classic baseball games will be played Monday and Wednesday at West Harrison High School.  The Rising Stars game, featuring players in the ninth and tenth grades will be played 6 p.m. on Monday, May 21.  The Future All-Star game has junior and senior players competing at West Harrison Wednesday, May 23.  Both games will begin at 6:00 p.m.

