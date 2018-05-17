Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

We saw some severe weather in South Mississippi today, two rounds of it. First in the early afternoon and second in the late afternoon and evening hours. Our temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and low 90s today. We will continue to be hot and humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. When we see a shower, it should be short-lived, so it will be steamy after it passes. 

