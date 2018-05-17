Drivers hope for Landon Road traffic fix

In 2017, the city of Gulfport, and Harrison County presented MDOT with a plan to widen Landon Road from Highway 49 to 34th Avenue. According to city engineer Kris Riemann, the city's portion of that project is still on pace to happen in 2019.
