WLOX Editorial: Sports betting in Mississippi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Sports betting in Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Legal sports betting is on the way to Mississippi. A federal law that outlawed sports betting everywhere except for a few states including Nevada was just struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court; and rightfully so. Whether you agree or not with any kind of gambling, the old law was plain unfair to other states.

