WLOX Editorial: Sports betting in Mississippi

Legal sports betting is on the way to Mississippi. A federal law that outlawed sports betting everywhere except for a few states including Nevada was just struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court; and rightfully so. Whether you agree or not with any kind of gambling, the old law was plain unfair to other states.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.