Police: 75-year-old woman died after pit bull attack

An early morning tragedy involving a pit bull attack has left a 75-year old woman dead and another woman in custody. According to Gulfport Police, the woman, a familiar face along the Deidra Court neighborhood, was out walking this morning when she entered a fenced in yard. Reports say two pit bulls attacked her and she died because of the injuries.

