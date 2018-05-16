Sophia Myers' parents create foundation to help sick children - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sophia Myers' parents create foundation to help sick children

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The legacy left behind by seven year old Sophia Myers is about to last forever. Her parents, Angel Myers McIlrath and Josh Myers are creating a foundation in honor of the little girl who died last year of a rare brain tumor called DIPG. 

Powered by Frankly