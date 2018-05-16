Biloxi physician not giving up on his LED sign

For years, Kabir has tried to put an electronic advertising sign on his property on Highway 90. The problem is that it’s located in a historic district. And despite his effort, the Architectural and Historical Review Commission has denied his request several times.
