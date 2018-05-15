RAW VIDEO: Biloxi firemen burn home to the ground - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi firefighters intentionally set a fire and burned down a home on Forest Avenue near Division Street Tuesday, all for training. The house is being removed to make way for the new Keesler Air Force Base main gate. There may be another burn Wednesday at a different home on Forrest Avenue.

