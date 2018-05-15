RAW VIDEO: Harrison County ceremony for 'Peace Officers Memorial - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

RAW VIDEO: Harrison County ceremony for 'Peace Officers Memorial Day'

By Meggan Gray, News Anchor
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Forty-five years have passed since Earl Wesley Phillips paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting the people of Harrison County. For years, he was never honored, and no one really knows why. But Sheriff Troy Peterson recently promised to change that. 

