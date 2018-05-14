Biloxi seeing a business boom

Motorists driving near the intersection of Popps Ferry and Cedar Lake Roads in Biloxi have probably noticed more traffic. One of the reasons is because new retails shops have opened, and more businesses are coming. This area is seeing a business boom.
